Golden Globes criticised for all-male director nominees

Image copyright Getty Images

The Golden Globes has released its list of nominees for Best Director, and it's been criticised for featuring no women, again.

Since 2000, the awards show has nominated more than 100 men for the category, and only four women.

These figures aren't rare, with the Oscars nominating only three women for Best Director in the past 20 years, compared with 87 men.

This isn't the first time the Golden Globes have faced backlash over their nominations list.

Last year, when presenting the award, Natalie Portman made a point to say "here are the all-male nominees".

After increased pressure on the industry over female representation last year, you could be forgiven for thinking the organisation might have made steps to change the landscape this year.

Instead, the hopefuls for Best Director are Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese.

Rebecca Goldman, from the Time's Up Foundation, said: "The omission of women isn't just a Golden Globes problem - it is an industry-wide crisis and it's unacceptable.

"Time's Up will continue to fight until talented female directors get the opportunities and recognition they deserve."

Image copyright Getty Images

Actress Charlize Theron says the lack of female nominees in the best director category is "really, really ridiculous".

She told the LA Times: "No woman wants to get nominated because it's the right thing to do.

"It's not cool... we've got to keep making noise until we're heard and these stories get recognised."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.