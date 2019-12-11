Image copyright ITV/Getty Images

Game of Thrones, Caitlyn Jenner, the Rugby World Cup, what is Area 51, how to eat a pineapple and what is a dead ting?

These are some of the top phrases and questions you searched for on Google in 2019.

The Rugby World Cup - which South Africa won after beating England in the final - topped the list of overall trending searches in the UK, according to the search engine.

"What is Area 51?" and "How to pronounce psalm" were among the top questions you had this year.

For those wondering, Area 51 is a top secret US air force base which some people believe is home to aliens.

In July, the US Air Force warned people not to go near the area after a million people RSVP'd to an event on Facebook called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us".

Psalm is the name of Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West's fourth child who was born in May. It's pronounced "salm" - the P is silent.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kanye and Kim have four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

TV, film and sport featured heavily in the list of the UK's top 10 trending queries - the Cricket World Cup, Chernobyl and Avengers Endgame all made the list.

And we all wanted to know a little bit more about Caitlyn Jenner.

She was the most searched for celebrity in the UK - which is likely to be down to her appearance on I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here!

The public was also interested in how to watch big events and how to take part in politics.

"How to watch the Champions League final" "How to watch KSI vs Logan" and "How to register to vote" were some of the questions asked.

Love Island took the number three spot on the most searched for TV shows - while contestant Tommy Fury was the fourth most searched for celebrity.

The reality TV show was also responsible for the seventh most googled "What is?" question of the year.

People wanted to know "What is a dead ting?" after Love Island winner Amber Gill used it to describe another islander. (It basically means you're boring)

Take a look at some of the other highlights below:

How to...

How to watch Champions League Final How to watch Game of Thrones How to floss dance How to pronounce psalm How to watch KSI vs. Logan How to vote in European elections How to eat pineapple How to register to vote How to tame a fox in Minecraft How to watch Chernobyl

What is?

What is Area 51 What is the backstop What is D-Day What is Finn's Law What is a super over in cricket What is Article 50 What is a dead ting What is Article 13 What is a VSCO girl What is quark

Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner James Charles Prince Andrew Tommy Fury Boris Johnson Jeremy Kyle Adele Roberts Liam Neeson R Kelly Nadine Coyle

