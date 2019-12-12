Image copyright Getty Images

After spending 79 weeks at number 1, it's no wonder Ed Sheeran's been named the UK's artist of the decade.

He's spent more time at the top of the album and singles charts than anyone else in the last 10 years, according to The Official Charts Company.

But it's fair to say life's changed - just a little bit - for him and some of the others named as the biggest acts of the 2010s.

Back at the start of the decade, One Direction had only just formed, Harry and Meghan hadn't even met, and an 18-year-old Ed Sheeran was still in music college.

He'd started doing smaller gigs, was getting a following on YouTube and had self-released his own EPs.

Long before headlining Glastonbury, he played the much smaller BBC Introducing stage at the festival... and even performed at London's St Pancras train station.

Soon he was asked to support Example on his UK tour and started doing gigs at people's houses to try to build his following.

And let's just call the rest history.

He's now sold more than 150 million records worldwide and according to Heat Magazine, he's the UK's richest celebrity under 30... said to be worth £160m.

Then there are the eight number one singles, four chart-topping albums and 42 tracks in the Top 40... not to mention the time he broke the chart with 16 songs in the Top 20.

Not bad for a teenager from Suffolk who just loved folk music, rap and playing guitar.

Justin Bieber

If you remember Twitter in 2010, you'll remember how Justin Bieber was trending almost every single day.

No real reason, just because... well, who wouldn't want to tweet about those cheeks?

At the time, it was reported the singer accounted for 3% of all traffic on the site.

It was the year the singer broke through with his first big single after being spotted by a music manager on YouTube. Baby got to number three in the UK and its video became the most viewed and most disliked ever on YouTube.

It was also the year the 15-year-old started dating Selena Gomez.

But it was also the year his voice started breaking. He admitted at the time that he was struggling to hit some of the notes on Baby.

The next few years saw the singer get in a lot of trouble... reckless driving, vandalism, driving under the influence.

But he also became one of the world's best-selling artists. He's now sold an estimated 150 million records and in 2017 became only the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter, after Katy Perry.

He's been listed three times by Forbes magazine as one of the world's top ten most powerful celebrities and in 2016 became the first artist to reach 10 billion total video views on Vevo.

It was also the decade the singer settled down, marrying Hailey Baldwin.

Earlier this year, he wrote on Instagram about how he became "the most hated person in the world" thanks to a string of "bad decisions" in his 20s, including heavy drug use and abusing his relationships.

Drake

At the start of the decade - it was a pretty big deal when Drake had his face plastered on the side of a plane as part of an airline publicity campaign.

By the end of 2019 though, the rapper's got his very own £140m Boeing 767.

Around 10 years ago, Drake was busy promoting club nights. But safe to say he hasn't had to hand out many fliers lately.

By 2010, he was already known for his part in Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. He'd also started releasing his own mixtapes.

But this was the year of his debut studio album which went to number one in the US album chart - with nearly half a million sales in the first week alone.

To mark the album launch, 25,000 fans gathered at New York City's South Street Seaport for a free concert, which was later called off by police because of overcrowding.

Fast forward to 2016, and the release of One Dance. It spent a whopping 15 weeks in a row at number one in the UK - the joint longest for any track at the top of the chart,

Around the world he's now sold 170 million records, won 4 Grammy's, founded his own OVO Sound record label and become Top Boy's executive producer.

It's also the decade Drake made YOLO a thing, became a dad... and cursed just a few sporting events.

Jess Glynne

At the start of the decade, a 20-year-old Jess Glynne was finishing music college in East London.

It's where she met her future collaborators, songwriter Jin Jin and producer Bless Beats.

In the early days of Twitter, she could be found fan-girling Alicia Keys and shouting out for spare Bestival tickets - years before performing there herself.

2010 was the year she had what she called her "first ever sing song gig" in central London.

Soon, she was signed by Black Butter Records. By day, she was working in brand management for a drinks company but she quit in 2013 when her big break came - signing with Atlantic Records.

Fast forward to the end of 2019 and the singer's now got 400,000 Twitter followers.

Not to mention the seven UK number one singles, two chart-topping albums and the 79 weeks her tracks have spent in the Top 10.

She's also got the record for most the most number one singles by a British female solo artist.

