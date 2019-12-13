Image copyright Getty Images

Stormzy has said the UK's general election result feels like "a dark cloud".

Speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra, he suggested hearing the Conservatives were on their way to a majority win made the release of his new album bittersweet.

The rapper, who backed Labour ahead of the election, said: "As soon as it hit midnight... I was signing albums. But it was like a dark cloud, you could feel it."

Image caption Stormzy made a surprise appearance on Dotty's 1Xtra breakfast show following the release of his second album

Before the election, Stormzy posted a video on Twitter telling his fans he'd never voted before because he didn't trust politicians in the past.

In it he described Jeremy Corbyn as "a man of hope", encouraging his followers to "go use your vote out".

Today, he told 1Xtra's Dotty that he felt like the "dark cloud" of the election result was "in the air... it's in your bones".

Image caption One of the tracks on his new album, Vossi Bop, makes it clear he's not a fan of Boris Johnson

During the interview he also discussed how the title of his album, Heavy Is The Head, reflects how he feels about the influence and responsibilities his fame has brought with it.

"It's been a slow realisation.

"Maybe until this last year I underestimated who I became, my voice and my reach.

"For example, I'll just say something in an interview... and the next day wake up and it's a headline."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years

Stormzy also said he's had to come to terms with his personal life being in the public eye.

An emotional song called Lessons on his new album addresses the end of his four-year relationship with Maya Jama.

They stopped dating in the summer. In the interview, he suggested the split was the result of "a public disrespect that needed a public apology".

He explained how it was "surreal" to see everything play out in the media, and that he wanted his album to be a body of work people could listen to and "understand exactly where I'm at in life".

Image caption His new album reflects some of the peaks of the rapper's career

He said: "It is me throwing Maya out there as well, that's something we shared on a public forum.

"It was a hot topic and I'm going on the record now and I'm apologising and I'm trying to lay it all bare. I'm trying to be very truthful and very clear in my truth. I'm not trying to shy away from it."

While he admitted it was scary being so open about his relationship, he said that if he was going to reference highs like headlining Glastonbury in his lyrics then he wanted to address the lows in his personal life as well.

Looking back on his relationship, he said: "It's the deepest thing... I've ever been involved in or the heaviest my heart's ever felt.

"For any proper supporter of mine... it would have been like 'yeah but that thing came out and it was never addressed'".

He said the song was "totally new territory" and that he'll use the experience "to become a better man".

"I will whole heartedly say that that's a phenomenal woman who love man wholeheartedly, gave man everything and you disrespected and was inconsiderate.

"I tried to communicate to her through my art."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.