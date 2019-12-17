Image copyright Getty Images

Love Island will have a new presenter for the first time since being revived in 2015.

After being charged with assault former host Caroline Flack has stood down for series six at least. In January the show will air its first ever winter series as it swaps Majorca for South Africa.

Radio 1 Newsbeat looks at the favourites to "get a text" from ITV.

Maya Jama

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maya Jama's own love life has been in the news thanks to her former relationship with Stormzy

TV and radio presenter Maya Jama has been the host of BBC Radio 1's Friday and Saturday morning shows since 2018.

She also has reality TV presenting experience, after fronting the first series of Channel 4's The Circle.

A name frequently in the papers, ITV would enjoy the publicity her involvement would bring to the show.

Maya even has a dating show on her CV, MTV's True Love or Lies. She seems like Love Island's type on paper.

And is this sun-kissed tweet a clue?

Maura Higgins

Reality shows often pick former contestants as new hosts. Think Brian Dowling and Rylan on Big Brother, and the I'm a Celeb spin-off has been hosted by loads of ex campmates.

Maura came fourth on this year's Love Island after coupling up with dancer Curtis Pritchard.

This week she posted a cryptic Insta post suggesting she was off somewhere hot to film some TV.

But given she's already signed up to be a contestant on the upcoming Dancing on Ice, which airs at the same time, would she swap the ice for the island?

She has little TV presenting experience and Love Island is a big show, but it's a possibility.

Rylan Clark-Neal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As well as appearing on Children In Need, Rylan hosts most other TV programmes - even Ready Steady Cook

This Morning, Big Brother, The Xtra Factor, Eurovision, The One Show, Strictly It Takes Two, Supermarket Sweep, You Are What You Wear, Ready Steady Cook, BBC Radio 2.

Just some of the things Rylan has presented. So it wouldn't be a surprise if he added another job to his already busy diary would it?

On the face of it, this recoupling seems more unlikely given Rylan is a busy man. But his huge popularity means he's linked with most high-profile presenting jobs.

Stranger things have happened.

Laura Whitmore

Image copyright Laura Whitmore Image caption Laura Whitmore might need to pack those sunglasses soon

Laura Whitmore has replaced Caroline Flack before.

In 2011 she joined ITV2's I'm a Celeb spin-off show, taking over from Caroline.

She was popular on the show too, spending her winters in the jungle until she decided to leave in 2016.

Laura has fronted The Brits backstage and was a Strictly Come Dancing contestant in 2016.

But getting the Love Island gig would be her biggest yet. An experienced presenter, Laura would be a safe pair of hands.

Iain Stirling

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Iain might not look quite as glam on those slow-mo walks (sorry Iain)

Comedian Iain Stirling is the Love Island voiceover man.

Viewers have loved his quirky style and the fact he quite blatantly takes the mickey out of all the contestants.

Theoretically he could step out of the voiceover booth and into the villa, but it seems more likely he'll stay behind the mic.

Rochelle Humes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Is Rochelle going to swap autumn for some summer sun?

She's swapped S Club Juniors and The Saturdays for a busy career as a TV and radio presenter.

Last time there was a high profile presenter swap on ITV Rochelle benefitted. When Holly Willoughby stood in for Ant on I'm a Celeb, Rochelle kept her seat on the This Morning sofa warm.

She's another one who's done The Xtra Factor as well as Ninja Warrior UK and covering Lorraine Kelly's show.

A significant chunk of her TV career has been spent on ITV, and this month it was announced she was taking a break from her Heart radio show to focus on telly work.

She's not one of the favourites, but might be a good bet for an outsider.

Gemma Collins

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The GC already has a BBC Radio 1 podcast, so why shouldn't she do Love Island?

Quickly after it was announced that Caroline had stepped down, Twitter had spoken.

Gemma Collins name was almost immediately trending as the GC's fans demanded that she's glamorously jetted in to save the show.

Will it happen? Probably not. But Twitter can hope.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.