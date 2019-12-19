Camila Cabello 'deeply ashamed' of racist language

Image copyright Getty Images

Camila Cabello has apologised for racist language she says she used when she was younger.

"I used language I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," the 22-year-old wrote.

Screenshots posted on Twitter this week accused the Senorita singer of using the N-word on an old Tumblr account.

"I apologised then and I apologise again now," she added, without being specific about any accusations.

Camila, who's now 22, said that she would "never intentionally hurt anyone" and regrets her previous language "from the bottom of my heart".

"When I was younger, I used language I was deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.

"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now."

We've not been able to see the Tumblr posts - with the account now deleted - but it reportedly shared racist jokes and memes between 2012 and 2013.

Image copyright Getty Images

Camila, who's had two number one singles in the UK since splitting from Fifth Harmony, says the "mistakes" she's made "don't represent the person I am".

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before."

The apology comes a week after the Havana singer released her second album, Romance.

She says she's "only ever" stood for "love and inclusivity".

"My heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware."

She added: "I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that.

"I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologise again from the bottom of my heart."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.