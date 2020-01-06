Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

Rochelle Humes' sister, Lewis Capaldi's ex, and the heir to a country estate are among the contestants for the winter series of Love Island.

A beauty consultant, a police officer, a builder and a coffee bean salesman are also part of the line-up.

The islanders will live in a villa in Cape Town, South Africa, as they compete to find love and win £50,000.

Laura Whitmore will host the show after replacing Caroline Flack who stepped down after being charged with assault.

The presenter pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It's the first time Love Island has been shown during the winter months - and is the first of two series planned for 2020.

The show sees 12 islanders couple-up to be in with a chance of winning - those who stay single are at risk of being dumped from the island.

Here's a run-down on the contestants who will take part when it returns to ITV2 on 12 January:

Sophie Piper, 21, a medical PA from Essex

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island Image caption Sophie Piper is the sister of ex-Saturdays band member Rochelle Humes

If Sophie looks familiar, there's a good reason for that.

She is the sister of ex-Saturdays band member and TV presenter Rochelle Humes.

Sophie says she's the perfect love islander because she is "very friendly" and is "looking to find someone".

Her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua and she says her worst habit is sleeping.

When asked whether she would be loyal, Sophie said: "It takes me a while to like someone, but when I do like someone I really like them.

"So if I met someone and I was still like, 'Oh he's nice but not 100%', you'd probably be able to see that.

"If someone did come in and I preferred him I'd have to make it clear."

Paige Turley, 22, a singer from West Lothian

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

"I'm naturally flirty, I think it's nice to flirt, it feels good," says Paige.

She says her claim to fame is that Lewis Capaldi is her ex-boyfriend. They dated for around a year and Sophie says they're still friends.

Her worst habit is that she's on her phone "constantly" and she says tends to meet dates out or about or through social media.

Asked what is her biggest turn-off, she said: "Arrogance. I like someone who is confident but if they're too much and it's borderline cocky, I'm not interested."

This isn't Paige's first time on reality TV.

When she was 14 she was on Britain's Got Talent as a solo singer and got to the semi-finals where she sang Skinny Love by Birdy.

Mike Boateng, 24, a police officer from London

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

"I'm a solid eight and I have piercing eyes that look into your soul," says Mike.

He describes himself as being "confident, charming and charismatic" and says this is what makes him a good islander.

Mike is looking for a woman who is ambitious, beautiful and has a lot of personality. His celebrity crush is Beyonce and Rihanna.

Asked what his best or worst chat-up line is, he said: "I'm lucky because of my job as a police officer I can use the cheeky lines about getting handcuffs out! It normally works."

He admits he can have a "wandering eye" but says he's always had pretty long-term relationships.

Eve and Jess Gale, 20, students and VIP hostesses from London

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island Image caption Eve and Jess are twins

The sisters are twins but it shouldn't be an issue in the Love Island villa.

"We've got so much respect for each other we're not going to argue over a boy," says Jess.

Eve adds: "Boys often say, 'Right, I fancy you both - which one of you wants me?'

"Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don't think they think we talk."

Eve and Jess both describe themselves as being confident and both think their hair is their best feature.

Asked who their celebrity crush is, Jess says: "Anthony Joshua - he's so good looking in real life."

Eve adds: "Same!"

Connor Durman, 25, a coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

Connor is looking to couple up with someone who is outgoing, loving and has a big personality.

He says his celebrity crush is Maya Jama and the song that sums up his life is Post Malone's Better Now.

Asked what makes him the perfect Love Islander, Connor said: "I've been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I've grown up, done everything myself.

"I've got so many new and different life experiences.

"I've had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I've gone through a lot. I'm mature now and I know what I want."

Leanne Amaning, 22, a customer service advisor from London

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

"Unpredictable, fun and charismatic" is how Leanne describes herself.

She says her ideal type is someone who is "rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face".

She adds: "I also want someone loyal and trustworthy."

When asked what her worst dating experience was, Leanne said: "A guy once started rapping acapella to me. I was sat there awkwardly and had to clap afterwards."

The song that sums up her life is Beyonce's Single Ladies and she says her best feature is her eyes.

Callum Jones, 23, a scaffolder from Manchester

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

"I'm a cheeky chap, I have builders' banter and I'm down to earth as well," says Callum.

He rates himself as a nine out of 10 looks-wise and says his celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

When asked what his immediate turn-off is, he said: "Someone who is not independent and relies on you to do things for them all of the time."

His ideal first date is a cruise down a river on a nice boat, followed by dinner on the beach during sunset.

Shaughna Phillips, 25, a democratic services officer from London

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

Shaughna would give herself a "solid 7.5" out of 10 in the looks department and her best feature is probably her lips.

"I've spent enough money on them!" she adds.

She describes herself as being "funny, easy-going, but a little bit bossy" and says former Love Island winner Jack Fincham is her celebrity crush.

When asked what the best or worst chat-up line she'd received was, Shaughna, said: "I got a message that said, 'If you were on a McDonalds menu, you'd be a McGorgeous'."

Her definition of girl code is to not "go near a friend's man" or "go near a man who has a girlfriend".

Nas Majeed, 23, a sports science graduate and builder from London

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

"Funny, cheeky and charismatic" are the three words Nas would use to describe himself.

He says his best feature is his smile and his worst habit is laughing in awkward situations.

Asked what makes him the perfect Love Islander, he said: "I'm very different to guys who have been on the show before.

"I'm funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I'm a well-rounded person."

He says his New Year's resolution is to keep his positivity and his party trick is he can whistle like a bird.

Siânnise Fudge, 25, a beauty consultant from Bristol

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

Siannise says she's looking for someone who is "tall, dark and handsome" in the villa.

She describes herself as being "sassy and fun" and says her friends call her Princess Jasmine.

"I'm after my own Aladdin," she adds.

Siannise says she's never been on a dating app and tends to meet people through Instagram or in "real life".

Asked what her definition of girl code was, she said: "Any girl that's your friend and you know they've been with someone, you don't go there."

Ollie Williams, 23, heir to the Lanhydrock Estate from Cornwall

Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

Ollie would rate himself 10 out of 10 in the looks department and says his best feature is his body - followed by his wit.

"I'm an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I'm doing," he says.

"I'll be the butt of all jokes but I'll also be the one to make all of the jokes."

When asked what his best chat-up line is, Ollie said: "The best chat up line I've ever used is, 'Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it'."

He says his New Year's resolution is to win Love Island.

