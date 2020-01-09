Image copyright Getty Images

Whether you're Team Harry and Meghan or find yourself feeling outraged that they reportedly DIDN'T TELL THE QUEEN FIRST, it's hard to ignore the hashtags and memes exploding on your timeline.

It's the story that almost everyone is talking about - the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back as "senior" royals.

And like with any hot topic these days, the internet is heavily involved - giving voice to both sides of the debate as well as providing some light relief.

On Twitter there is some support for the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But among the positivity, some are questioning their decision and what it might involve.

The Duke and Duchess have spoken about the different struggles they feel they've faced, including intrusion from the media. In October 2019, both Meghan and Harry began separate legal action against the press.

But not everyone agrees that Meghan's had unfair treatment.

It seems no other royal - including the Queen or Prince William - were consulted before the latest statement and Buckingham Palace is "disappointed".

And just because we can all relate to how it feels when a family member drops a bombshell... here's a Gavin and Stacey clip.

Some are even getting ideas about exiting from their own families...

And, after Meghan and Harry mentioned wanting to achieve "financial independence", some have speculated about how that could work. With suggestions

In October, Newsbeat spoke to Dr Richard Clay - a professor of Digital Cultures at Newcastle University who recently made a documentary about memes.

He says internet jokes give an insight into how people think and feel about the big news stories of the day.

"You get an upsurge in meme production when people are particularly intense about their feelings about what's going on at the time," Richard says.

"It's a kind of steam valve that releases the pressure and the tension and allows people to calm down. That's what satirical humour has always done.

"There's a huge body of evidence that's being produced daily worldwide that gives us an insight into what's going on right now."

So if you find yourself getting a bit too caught up in all the royal drama then remember to scroll for some light relief.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.