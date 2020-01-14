Image copyright ITV2 Love Island

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has quit the reality TV show, ITV has confirmed.

Before leaving the show, he explained his reasons in the Love Island Beach Hut, admitting he had feelings for someone back home.

"I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else," he said.

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love.

"If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."

Ollie had partnered with Paige Turley during his time on the show.

He spent less than three days in the Love Island villa, which started on Sunday 12 January.

'I'm probably a 10'

But Ollie's brief stay wasn't without controversy, reportedly drawing more 200 complaints to Ofcom after appearing on the show.

Viewers were said to be upset after pictures emerged online that allegedly show him posing with dead animals.

"When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate," he says in his online introduction.

While Ollie told ITV that he is the heir to an estate in Cornwall, Lanhydrock, and is set to become a Lord one day, the National Trust have since called his claim to the land into question.

He describes himself as "a 10" and believes his best feature is his body.

