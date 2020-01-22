Image copyright Getty Images

The man who brought us Family Guy is now making an animated series about the Royal Family.

Inspired by a popular Instagram account, The Prince will tell the story of the Windsors through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George.

The HBO Max show will poke fun at the UK's most famous family, with Orlando Bloom set to voice Prince Harry.

The Royal Family have dominated the headlines in recent weeks with the speculation over Prince Harry and Meghan's future. The couple are now due to step back from their royal duties and start a new life in Canada.

HBO Max tweeted about the series saying, "The Prince, which follows an animated Prince George spilling all that British Royal Tea."

As well as Family Guy, Gary Janetti also produced the sitcom Will & Grace.

He'll now write and executive produce The Prince.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Royal Family

Dropping a Game of Thrones reference, he said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,"

Gary's satirical Instagram account has almost 900,000 followers and includes a lot of posts with one-liners from Prince George.

The fictional George often aims barbed comments at his sibling - Charlotte and Louis - his uncle Harry and aunt Meghan, their son Archie, and other members of his family.

It's thought the show could be similar and there's speculation about what will be covered.

Will it be about the fight for the throne? Meghan and Harry moving to Canada? Sibling rivalry between the children of Prince William and Kate?

Not everyone is impressed with the announcement.

Skip Twitter post by @Keishadventures I think this is gross. What person would be okay if this happened to their own family. So disrespectful. — Keisha. (@Keishadventures) January 22, 2020 Report

Other people reported as being part of the show include, US actress Condola Rashad voicing Meghan Markle.

Lucy Punch will play Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander will voice both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Frances De La Tour will be Queen Elizabeth, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

Alan Cumming will voice George's butler, Owen.

