Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, AJ Tracey and Biffy Clyro have been announced for this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend.

They're the first names confirmed for the 2020 event, which will take place in Dundee.

It's happening in Camperdown Park on Friday 22 to Sunday 24 May 2020 - with 70,000 people expected to attend.

This will be Big Weekend's 17th year, having taken place in Stewart Park, Middlesbrough in 2019.

'Beyond excited'

Dua Lipa has promised fans they'll hear new music from her second album when she performs at Big Weekend.

"Can't wait to perform some tracks from the new album for you guys - hope you're all ready," she said in a statement.

Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris and AJ Tracey will perform - with more big name stars to be announced

And Camila Cabello is looking forward to her trip to Scotland too.

"I am beyond excited to be coming back to Big Weekend! It's going to super fun to perform for you guys in Scotland," the singer says.

Harry Styles said he's "absolutely thrilled" to be back at Big Weekend.

"It's the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane. See you soon Dundee," he added.

Dundee's second Big Weekend

This won't be the first time Big Weekend has taken place in Dundee - it was previously held at Camperdown Park in 2006.

Pink, Sugababes, The Streets, Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini and Muse were among the big names who performed that year.

