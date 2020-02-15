Image copyright Bettina Strauss Image caption Lara Condor who plays the main character of Lara Jean with author Jenny Han

The author of PS I Still Love You says it's "important" that rom-coms are realistic.

"My pet peeve is when characters have perfectly blown out wavy hair and make-up when they wake up for school," Jenny Han tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Nobody's waking up that early to curl their hair - you really have to commit to that."

For the second time a book by Jenny has been adapted on screen as a Netflix original.

PS I Still Love You is the sequel to the 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Seeing her imagination translated as a film adaptation was "surreal", she admits, but producers got it "exactly right".

"It's a very different medium and so you can't put everything from the book into the film," she says.

"The goal is to get the spirit of the book translated into the film, which I think that we did."

But, she admits, there's a "delicate balance" for her because although she created the narrative the filmmakers have their own interpretation of it.

"The best film you'll ever see of the book is the one that's in your head because the film is just one interpretation."

The one time Jenny did step in during the making of the films was when it came to casting the character of Trevor - she wanted 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler which he eventually agreed to.

"I really wanted him," she explains. "He wasn't going to be able to do it and then I wrote him a little fan letter asking him to reconsider it so I was really happy about that. "

