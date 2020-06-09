Image copyright Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe hopes JK Rowling's comments about gender will not "taint" the Harry Potter series for fans.

In a statement posted on an LGBT suicide prevention charity website, the actor said: "Transgender women are women.

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people."

JK Rowling had been criticised for tweets taking issue with the phrase "people who menstruate".

Radcliffe said he felt "compelled to say something" because Rowling was responsible for the "course his life has taken".

'Love is the strongest force'

Writing on The Trevor Project's website he said he was sorry to anyone whose "experience of the [Harry Potter] books has been tarnished".

"If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe... that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, non-binary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life - then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred.

"I hope that these comments will not taint that too much."

Rowling had tweeted at the weekend about an article discussing "people who menstruate".

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

In response, she was called transphobic.

Rowling stood by her comments, saying it "isn't hate to speak the truth".

Skip Twitter post by @jk_rowling If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020 Report

"My life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so.

"I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

'Identity and dignity'

Radcliffe said it's important not to "invalidate" transgender people's identities and "cause further harm".

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Rowling was criticised in December last year for defending someone who lost their job after saying children cannot change their biological sex.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.