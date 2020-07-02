Dotty has announced she's leaving BBC Radio 1Xtra after six years.

The DJ told listeners her departure will be at the end of July, and that she "wanted to end on a high note".

"This week marks my four year anniversary on The 1Xtra Breakfast Show and it has been the most incredible experience of my life," she said.

She added: "After almost 1,000 early mornings, I think it's finally time for me to turn off my alarm clock and rest."

Dotty, whose real name is Ashley Charles, first arrived at the station in 2014 and has since hosted a number of shows from the Saturday 4-7pm show to the weekday 1-4pm slot before getting the breakfast gig.

In July 2016 she took over the reins of The 1Xtra Breakfast Show being the first solo female to host the show in the station's history.

In that time since she's interviewed the likes of Will Smith, Stormzy and Lupita Nyong'o.

She announced: "I'm sitting here after six years and I feel like I climbed to the top of the mountain.

"With love in my heart and a bit of a lump in my throat it is time to say goodbye to 1Xtra."

Dotty's last show will be on Thursday 30 July, with the station currently auditioning for who will take over.

Her producer Robby Williams with whom she hosts the podcast Too Rude for Radio is also leaving the station.

Nadia Jae will take the reigns while a replacement is found.

Mark Strippel, Head of Programmes at 1Xtra, says: "Dotty is an incredible and unique talent and will always be part of the 1Xtra family.

"I speak on behalf of everyone at the station when I say that we'll miss her loads, and thank her for every ounce of passion and commitment she has put into 1Xtra!"

