MistaJam to leave Radio 1 after 15 years

MistaJam has announced he is leaving the BBC after 15 years.

The Radio 1/1Xtra DJ joined in 2005, hosting a hip-hop show before presenting Radio 1's Dance Anthems.

He said it was time for "the next challenge", adding: "I want to thank the entire team for allowing this Black kid from Nottingham a chance to be a broadcaster.

Reece Parkinson will take over his 1Xtra Drivetime show and Charlie Hedges will be take on Dance Anthems.

MistaJam, who won Best Music Presenter at the Radio Academy Awards earlier this year, added: "Most of all, I'd like to thank every single person who's ever given me their ears."

Reece Parkinson currently presents 1Xtra Talks on Sunday nights.

He said: "I really can't explain how excited I am and grateful I am to take this show forward, I can't wait to bring my energy, passion and love to drive with the music I love.

"Salute to my big brother MistaJam whom I wish all the luck on his exciting next adventure."

Charlie Hedges said it was "an honour to get behind the mic on Saturday," adding: "I'm excited to go on this new journey with you all and let's face it... day raves are so 2020."

MistaJam's last 1Xtra show will be on Thursday and his last Radio 1 show is on Saturday.

