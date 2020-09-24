Image copyright InnerSloth

The developers of Among Us say they're cancelling plans for a sequel so they can focus on improving the original.

The murder-mystery game (set in space, obviously) involves six players trying to find out who among them is an imposter.

In August, it was announced a second instalment was on the way.

But Innersloth now say they've been so overwhelmed by a spike in popularity for the original, they're going to focus on reworking that instead.

Image copyright Innersloth

"The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content," the developers wrote on their website.

"However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.

"We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1.

"All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1."

If your screen name is 'cannibal', you've only got yourself to blame when your mates don't trust you

The original game was released back in 2018, but its popularity has exploded in recent months thanks to pick-up from streamers on Twitch and YouTube.

The format of Among Us - trying to identify the traitor amongst your friends - has also made it an absolute gift for meme creators.

"We have been working hard to get the servers adjusted to deal with the huge influx of players," the statement says.

"Thank you so much for bearing with us through these growing pains."

Other than server improvements, Innersloth is also promising to add a a new level and a more sophisticated friends and account system.

But it says progress is likely to be slow because it's having to prioritise what it thinks it can achieve.

Among Us can be played cross-platform on PC, iOS and Android.

