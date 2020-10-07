Drag Race UK star Crystal suing Laurence Fox
- Published
Drag Race UK star Crystal is suing the actor Laurence Fox.
In a statement on Twitter, Crystal said she "will not stand for homophobic defamation".
The Drag Race UK star claims Mr Fox made comments towards her on Twitter that amount to defamation, a legal term for damaging someone's reputation.
On Sunday, Mr Fox tweeted that Sainsbury's' plans to mark Black History Month "promoted racial segregation and discrimination".
Sainsbury's had shared a tweet saying it "proudly represented a diverse society".
Mr Fox called for people to boycott the supermarket.
Dear @sainsburys— Laurence Fox 🇭🇰 (@LozzaFox) October 4, 2020
I won’t be shopping in your supermarket ever again whilst you promote racial segregation and discrimination.
I sincerely hope others join me. RT#BoycottSainsburys
Further reading here 👇https://t.co/drimdbOzRG https://t.co/I4DOdCuiPl
Crystal - real name Colin Munro - said she criticised Mr Fox about his view, and as a result of comments he made in response to her, she has now instructed a lawyer to sue him.
In a statement on Twitter Crystal said, "An accusation of paedophilia is one of the oldest homophobic tropes, and it was very shocking to have that levelled at me, not just by Mr Fox, but also his many followers who believed him.
"I may have had to endure homophobic bullying as a child, but I will not tolerate it as an adult."
Crystal is the second person to pursue legal action against the actor over comments he made towards them on Twitter.
Simon Blake, who is deputy chair of the LGBT charity Stonewell, also claims he was defamed by the actor after also challenging him over his Sainsbury's tweet.
In a statement on Twitter Mr Blake said he "strongly disagreed" with Mr Fox's view.
Mr Blake said he has also instructed a lawyer to sue for defamation.
"I want to make it absolutely clear that I will always stand against racism and will do my best to be a strong white ally.
"This is particularly important because we know the negative impact that racism and oppression has on the mental health and wellbeing of black people and people of colour."
I detest racism. Challenging it is important to me, but I will choose my words more carefully in future. I want to be the best ally I can to people impacted by racism. pic.twitter.com/QhQgkCZBLB— Simon Blake (@Simonablake) October 5, 2020
The BBC has contacted Laurence Fox for a response.