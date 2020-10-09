Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion: Rapper charged with assault with firearm
- Published
Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper - real name Daystar Peterson - is accused of shooting Megan several times at her feet and wounding her.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, it happened after the pair got into an argument whilst riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills on July 12th.
Tory Lanez, who's 28, is also charged with carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
If convicted the Canadian artist faces up to 23 years in prison.
Court hearings will begin on October 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles.
At first Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, claimed she was cut by glass, but she later posted on Instagram that she had been shot by Tory.
The 24-year-old also claimed she was scared police would start shooting if she said a gun was involved.
"I didn't tell the police nothing, because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble than we was about to get in."
Since the incident, Megan accused Tory's team of spreading misinformation online.
"Stop acting like black women is aggressive when all they be doing is speaking the... facts, and you... can't handle it," she said.
She spoke about being called a "snitch" online - and also disputed claims that she hit Tory Lanez before the shooting.
Tory Lanez hasn't spoken about the incident directly but released an album Daystar last month with many of the tracks addressing the incident.
"Megan people tryna frame me," he raps on the opening track, Money Over Fallout.
"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest."
In the same song, he casts doubt on whether she was shot at all, asking: "How you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?"
On another track he has a dig at JoJo who removed a collaboration from her album following the incident.