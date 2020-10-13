Coronavirus restrictions: Is a pasty enough to keep a pub open?
- Published
How much food makes a "substantial meal"? It's a question many people in Liverpool are asking themselves.
It's after pubs in the city and surrounding areas were told to temporarily shut as part of new Covid restrictions unless they serve food.
But there is confusion around what counts. A packet of crisps? A quick pasty?
Or does it need to be a main meal served at a table with knife, fork, napkin and a range of condiments?
Pubs in liverpool pic.twitter.com/5jg1EhcPUT— gary sheppard (@bcfcshep) October 13, 2020
The new government guidelines state that in areas at the very high local Covid alert level, pubs and bars "can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant."
And that means "serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal."
But critics are pointing out that the guidelines are open to interpretation.
Me being dragged out of a tier 3 pub after claiming my bag of pork scratchings is a substantial meal pic.twitter.com/1RxwBUtKAs— Adrian Sharp (@adysharp86) October 13, 2020
Speaking to to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Liverpool University student Ruth Brewer says she doesn't understand what is and isn't allowed.
"Its quite confusing,"she says.
"I literally have no idea, a substantial meal could be anything. Literally anything."
Phil Gillespie is part of the management at Mccooley's pub in Liverpool city centre. It offers a range of food but he is concerned he might get in trouble for serving up a pint with the wrong type of meal.
"Are we then going to get penalised if someone wants to come and just wants to have a sandwich?"
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been trying to clear this confusion up.
He told radio station LBC a pasty on its own doesn't count but if you stick a salad or chips on the plate with it, you could be all right.
"If you would expect to go into that restaurant normally, or pub, and order a plated meal at the table of a Cornish pasty with chips or side salad or whatever it comes with, then that's a normal meal," he explained.
The "substantial meal" concept is not actually a new one in pubs, bars and restaurants. It's an extension of the law that covers 16 and 17 year olds drinking alcohol in pubs with table meals.
They are allowed to drink (but not buy) beer, wine or cider but only if they have it with a meal and an accompanying adult.
Robert Jenrick says this means pub landlords shouldn't find these new guidelines difficult to get their heads around.
He said: "People who actually run pubs and bars will be familiar with this and know how to operate it."
“THE PASTY IS A SUBSTANTIAL MEAL ONLY IF IT COMES WITH CHIPS OR SALAD.— Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) October 13, 2020
GOT THAT?” pic.twitter.com/NE1y1CYVWu
But who is tasked with deciding whether the meals being served up by your local pub are "substantial" enough to have an alcoholic drink with?
According to the government, that falls to local authorities to enforce but "they expect people to act reasonably and for venues to take action to prevent people flouting the rules."