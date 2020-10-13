Batman filming goes ahead in Liverpool lockdown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Robert Pattinson was seen in character for the first time - he will play Batman in the rebooted film franchise

While Liverpool faces the strictest lockdown in England, it hasn't stopped filming going ahead in the city.

Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell were spotted outside St George's Hall on Tuesday filming for the new Batman movie.

The Batman is due for release in 2022, with spots in the city being used by director Matt Reeves to represent Gotham.

Filming originally started in January but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colin Farrell appears unrecognisable in facial prosthetics for the character Penguin

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Filming is expected to last a week and 100 actors and crew are having to stick to strict quarantine rules

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds gathered outside the hall to watch filming take place

