Jordan North: 'Remembrance Sunday is so important'
"Remembrance Day has always been very important to us," says Jordan North.
"There have been nine close family members who've served, including my dad and brother."
The Radio 1 presenter spoke to his family about the importance of Remembrance Sunday for Newsbeat and shared their stories.
Brother Ryan serves in 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment
Ryan: I served in Iraq and Afghanistan and lost friends and colleagues. You never forget them but Remembrance Day gives you the chance for a bit of reflection.
But it's not just for people I've lost. It's for people that have fought through all conflicts, from World War One and Two, all the way through to the more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As a country, it brings people together.
It's always good to think about them and what the nation is and what the country is because of the people that have fought for it.
Jordan: What will you be thinking about during the two-minute silence?
Ryan: The sacrifice that people made.
It's quite a proud moment to realise what you're willing to put yourself through as a solider and how proud you are to be a soldier and how proud you are of the people you serve with.
Dad Graham served in The Queen's Lancashire Regiment from 1982-2006
Graham: It's such an important day. We've got so many family members who served or are still serving. Whether it's my mum or dad, my son or nephews and nieces.
Now I've left the Army, I still like to get together with old veterans to toast our former colleagues who've been killed in operations.
Jordan: What will you be thinking about during the silence?
Graham: It's always a chance for me to remember a couple of lads who I served with who lost their lives in Northern Ireland, back in 1987.
Private Joe Leach and Private Iain O'Connor both died during Operation Banner. We were only 20 or 21 years old.
Also my old boss, Major Tony Hornby, who also died.
It's a day everyone should reflect on, to remember the older generation - because they're the people who made the world a better place to live in today.