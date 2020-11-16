I'm A Celebrity: How Hollie Arnold got her MBE
- Published
Winter is officially here.
How do we know? Not the grim weather, the dark nights or mince pies in shops. No - I'm A Celeb's back on telly.
This year's contestants include Vernon Kay, Shane Ritchie and BBC Radio 1's own Jordan North.
But it was the way one contestant introduced herself that got fans talking - step forward "Hollie Arnold, MBE". And cue an "ooh" from Victoria Derbyshire.
Here's what you need to know about Hollie. She's 26 and competes in F46 javelin, having been born without her right forearm.
"Holly possesses an inner strength… she's strong, she's powerful," says her friend and training partner Dan Greaves.
Her first Paralympics was in Beijing in 2008, when she was just 14 years old.
She went on to compete in London in 2012, and Rio in 2016 - and that's where she won gold, setting a new world record at the same time.
Full house
There's more: In 2018. Hollie won gold in the Commonwealth Games and European Championships (where she beat her own world record).
"Not many athletes can really turn it turn it on for the big events, but Holly can," says her friend Dan.
He would know all about that - he's won gold medals in the Paralympics, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and European Championships himself in the F44/46 in the discus throw.
Oh yeah, we're not done with Hollie's achievements yet.
She's also won every World Championship since 2013.
"She's got what's called the full house in athletics," says Dan.
"She's got Paralympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion. So there literally is nothing else that she can win."
Ooh indeed.
The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire
We should also point out that another British athlete introduced himself to the audience as "Sir Mo Farah" on last night's show.
Shane Ritchie declined to mention that when he introduced Sir Mo to the other contestants down a walkie talkie.
We're pretty sure you can get locked up in the Tower of London for that.
Although that might be more comfortable than his current accommodation in Gwyrch Castle.
Anyway, Hollie did mention the MBE down the walkie, and it's something she's "especially proud of," according to Dan.
He does realise how it might have come across, though.
"Bless her. I know how she would have meant to say that. She loves it," he adds.
And he admits he's just a little bit jealous of the honour, which Hollie got in 2017 for services to field athletics.
"She's done exceptionally well in her sport so hats off to her for being recognised for it," he says.
Dan's looking forward to seeing Hollie in the rest of the series.
"What people don't see behind the scenes is how she adapts and how she gains strength from her disability," he says.
"Holly's got great personality... she'll make some great friends and I think she'll get stuck into the challenges as well."