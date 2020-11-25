The Last of Us 2 wins big at Golden Joysticks
It's been praised for its plot, diversity and strong female characters.
Now, The Last of Us 2 has cemented a stunning year with huge wins at the Golden Joystick Awards.
The game took home six trophies including Best Storytelling and Ultimate Game of the Year.
"I am not gonna lie, this is pretty sweet," said director Neil Druckmann.
"I could not be prouder of this game or the team that put it together."
We're so incredibly honored to have The Last of Us Part II win Ultimate Game of the Year, @PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Audio, and to be named Best Studio at The @GoldenJoysticks. Congrats to the team and thanks to all that voted! pic.twitter.com/Cv4xo13sP0— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 24, 2020
The Golden Joysticks, now in their 38th year, are mainly voted for by the public.
And this year, gaming has been a lockdown lifeline for many people.
In fact, the gaming industry as a whole was named the winner of the Outstanding Contribution prize.
The awards were hosted by Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, who play Black Widow and Thor in the game Marvel Avengers.
Their co-star Sandra Saad, who plays Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel, won Best Performer.
Hades, set in the Ancient Greek underworld, was voted Best Indie and also won the Critic's Choice Award.
There were two wins for Minecraft, currently enjoying a mini renaissance, with the Still Playing award and Best Gaming Community.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons was named Nintendo Game of the Year.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps took home the equivalent prize for Xbox, and the PlayStation Game of the Year was, you won't be surprised to hear, another win for The Last of Us 2.
Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Full list of winners
- Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2
- Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys
- Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2
- Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins
- Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey
- Best Audio - The Last of Us 2
- Best Indie Game - Hades
- Still Playing - Minecraft
- Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog
- Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon
- Best Family Game - Fall Guys
- Best Gaming Community - Minecraft
- Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)
- Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)
- Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry
- PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding
- Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
- Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok
- Critic's Choice - Hades
- Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2