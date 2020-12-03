BBC Radio 1 announces Christmas guest presenter line-up
Radio 1 has announced its guest presenters for the festive period.
From Boxing Day until New Year's Day, 33 new faces will take over the airwaves in the station's second guest-presenter takeover.
The station put the call out for DJs and presenters in October.
"I can't wait to hear our latest batch of presenters on air over the festive period, and I look forward to seeing what 2021 has in store for them all," says Head of Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones.
Many of the selected presenters have taken an unconventional route to their first slot on Radio 1, including Will Kirk from Sheffield, whose day job is in marketing.
Will, 22, has severe-to-profound hearing loss in both ears and wears hearing aids - he will be Radio 1's first deaf or hard-of-hearing DJ.
"I am beyond thrilled. It is amazing to be able to share my drum and bass mix on such a powerhouse of music, broadcasting to the UK and beyond," he says.
Jevanni Letford, from East London, qualified as a lawyer before moving into a career in radio and music - and is now the official tour DJ for KSI.
"It feels amazing and I am absolutely honoured. Having been DJing for over 10 years and putting in the work, this makes all of the journey to date feel worthwhile," the 31-year-old says.
Several of the presenters began their journeys in student, local, community or hospital radio, including 24-year-old Nels Hylton, who has previously volunteered at the University of Portsmouth's Pure FM and at community station Transmission Roundhouse.
He will become the first black presenter to host Radio 1's Rock Show.
"It's really humbling to be selected as part of Radio 1's Christmas line-up, even more so to be the first black broadcaster to present the Radio 1 Rock Show. I can't wait to host the show and prove that rock music is for everybody," he said.
The first Christmas takeover took place in 2019, with three of the presenters securing roles on Radio 1.
Sian Eleri will become the new host of BBC Music Introducing on Radio 1 in January, and Joel Mitchell and Fee Mak will each take a turn at hosting Radio 1's Early Breakfast on Fridays in the new year.
The initiative has "proven to be a fantastic springboard," Aled adds.
The full list of presenters:
- Alex West, 22, from Reading, and Numi Gildert, 26, from Macclesfield (The Official Chart on Radio 1)
- Cal Carthy, 25, from Hertfordshire (Radio 1 Dance)
- Connor Coates, 27, from Belfast (Radio 1's Dance Anthems)
- Dan Alani, 29, from Birmingham (Radio 1's Future Sounds)
- Danni Diston, 23, from Cornwall, and Sam MacGregor, 22, from Maidenhead (Radio 1's Life Hacks)
- Darcy Kelly, 20, from Jersey (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Dave Treacy, 39, from Dublin (Danny Howard)
- Dean McCullough, 28, from Belfast (Radio 1 Anthems)
- DJ Davda, 21, from London (Radio 1's Soundsystem)
- DJ Nate, 31, from Ealing (Boxing Day afternoon on 1Xtra)
- Ellen Macleod, 20, from Bolton (The Happy Hour from Radio 1)
- Emily Pilbeam, 23, from Leeds (BBC Introducing on Radio 1)
- James Cusack, 33, from Manchester (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Jess Iszatt, 29, from Hertfordshire (Radio 1's Chillest Show)
- Jevanni Letford, 31, from London (Rickie, Melvin and Charlie)
- Kerrie Cosh, 29, from Northamptonshire (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Laurie Charlesworth, 27, from Leicester (Radio 1's Drum & Bass Show)
- Mo Ayoub, 26, from London (Benji B)
- Nels Hylton, 24, from London (Radio 1's Rock Show)
- Nikki Tesla, 26, from Birmingham (Annie Nightingale)
- Rakeem Omar, 28, from Birmingham (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Rebekah Walker, 26, from London (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Robyn Richford, 28, from Glasgow (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Sarah Gosling, 27, from Devon (Radio 1's Future Artists)
- Sarah Story, 31, from Carlisle (Radio 1's Dance Party)
- Shay Sade, 26, from Kingston (Radio 1's Future Sounds)
- Shivani Dave, 25, from Swindon (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Spin-Milz, 20, from Chingford (The 1Xtra Takeover)
- Vicky Hawkesworth, 24, from Bolton (Radio 1 Anthems)
- Victoria Jane, 22, from Manchester (The 1Xtra Takeover)
- Will Kirk, 22, from Sheffield (Guest mix for Radio 1's Drum & Bass Show)