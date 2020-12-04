I'm a Celeb: Jordan North's five greatest moments
- Published
When he arrived on a windswept Welsh cliff top three weeks ago, Jordan North wasn't exactly a-list.
The Radio 1 DJ entered ITV's I'm a Celebrity against an Olympian, massive soap stars and one of Strictly Come Dancing's most recognisable faces.
But tonight he'll take part in the final, up against Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay.
So what's propelled him all this way?
Let's take a look at some of Jordan's castle highlights.
Throwing up within minutes of the show starting
I'm a Celeb has many moments liable to trigger a gag reflex, as Dean Gaffney found out to his cost.
But simply standing on a cliff top is not usually one of them.
Jordan clearly wasn't lying about his fear of heights, as we found out not long into the first episode.
Faced with abseiling down a cliff, he immediately lost his last decent meal for three weeks into a well-placed shrub.
But he rallied, and made the descent. An early win for the lad from Burnley.
Getting spooked by a creepy castle
As Radio 1 Newsbeat discovered before the series began, Gwrych Castle can be a creepy place.
Jordan got an early sign of paranormal activity when stones began landing in the courtyard.
We watched on tenterhooks as he investigated in a kind of Lancashire-based Blair Witch remake.
The culprit? TV's favourite funster Shane Richie hiding up on the walls.
But even that didn't stop Jordan jumping out of his skin when the poltergeist was unmasked.
Finding his happy place
There are a few moments that quickly pass into I'm a Celeb folklore.
Paul Burrell putting his hands in holes. Lady C and the "chippy oik". Peter and Jordan.
And now we can add six simple words to that list.
"Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor."
Placed in the Viper Pit, Jordan revealed to us all where his happy place is.
A sun-drenched desert island? A remote cabin by a lake? Of course not.
It's a football stadium. Specifically, the 21,944-capacity home of Burnley FC.
Jordan guaranteed himself a place in the nation's hearts with his terrified cries.
And, we're almost convinced, free pies next time he visits Harry Potts Way.
Being truly terrible at hide and seek
There was lots to enjoy about the game of hide and seek that took place in the show's final week.
Jordan wandering through the castle looking for his fellow contestants, sounding for all the world like a lost six year-old at the supermarket.
Jumping out of his skin when falling for the old 'pillows under the bedclothes' trick.
But perhaps the most memorable was his method of counting.
Not for our Jordan the cliché of 'one Mississippi, two, Mississippi' or the evergreen 'one alligator, two alligator…'
Instead, he opted for the somehow infinitely more charming 'one elephant, two elephant.'
This also allowed Ant and Dec one of their best gags of the series, pretending to watch a David Attenborough documentary.
Also being truly terrible at karaoke
When celebrities see a microphone on a reality show, it's usually a cringeworthy cue for an all-too-obvious audition piece.
But not for Jordan. As his campmates belted out some well-rehearsed favourites, he opted for a decidedly down-the-pub rendition of that karaoke classic, I Will Survive.
Man of the people credentials firmly cemented.
Just don't expect a spin-off album entitled Jordan's Castle Classics any time soon.