New Year's Eve: 'Why we're happy it's cancelled'
For 23-year-old Dayna, New Year's Eve in Cardiff is usually a really big deal. And it's the same every year.
"I usually over-tan, have big bouncy hair and a sparkly dress on," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. "That's exactly the way forward for New Year."
But this year with Wales currently under lockdown, it means all bars and restaurants are shut.
Normally, Danya would be planning to have "the girls" over for a couple of drinks. Then they'd all head off to a bar in the city centre. But although she "loves it", she knows it's never really the perfect night out.
"Everyone always really wants to go out for New Year's but no-one's ever actually that nice until it hits midnight."
Once everyone's stopped hugging and wishing each other a "happy New Year", "everything just goes downhill from there," she says.
"You're always being barged about in the queues and there's someone pushing in front of you all the time."
Plus there's the money.
"You always come home with about £100 missing from your account. Probably because you've spent the majority having about three kebabs to survive the whole night."
On any other night of the year, a taxi home would usually cost her about £4. On New Year's Eve it's more like £30.
No pressure
So this year, she's actually glad not to have the pressure of going out, finding an outfit or having to save up the cash.
"I've got so many people to buy for this Christmas, the last thing I want to do is be spending more money. I'm glad just to see the back end of this year. I haven't really thought about New Year as such."
Instead, she's looking forward to just having "a big fat takeaway".
"I haven't decided whether it'll be an Indian or a Chinese yet," she says.
"But I can't wait to just sit down, watch some Christmas films and slob out in my pyjamas.
Ed's looking forward to New Year's Eve this year too. But for him, it's for the first time.
"I'm not someone who'd usually want to go out," he says.
He lives in Hampshire and normally heads to London or Southampton with about six mates. But reckons it's all just too much hassle.
"You've generally got to book where you're going beforehand, generally got to pay for that, and the idea really is to go in hard and get smashed."
"I just can't justify the money spent on it," he says. "If you get money given to you for Christmas, that money will just be gone by New Year so that's a big gripe for me."
But still, he can't usually say no.
Board games and booze
"It's not peer pressure, no one's being forced to go out. But it's not wanting to miss out on the experience. There's the keen bean who always wants to go out and then one by one everyone gets the hype. It's sold as a big time of year and you want it to be memorable."
So this year, he's looking forward to it being more laid back.
"Drinking, playing board games and having a laugh, something I'm much more into than anything else," he says.
"That's what it should be about, spending time with people that mean something to you instead of a bunch of random people you don't know".