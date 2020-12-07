I'm A Celeb stars sang Disney to keep private conversations off TV
"If we were having a conversation that we didn't want on air, we'd get someone in the background to sing I Want To Break Free or Hey Jude".
That's what I'm a Celeb runner up and Burnley legend Jordan North told Greg James on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show after leaving the Welsh castle.
But how does singing affect what goes on TV?
"Before we went in, we were told not to sing any songs by Queen, The Beatles or Disney," Jordan told Greg.
That's because ITV didn't have the rights to use that music.
So if Vernon and Jordan wanted to have a gossip - as long as they get Shane Richie to belt out Disney's Frozen in the background they could keep it private.
His happy place
During the show, Jordan repeated an iconic five word mantra: 'Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor', during his toughest moments.
That's the home ground of Burnley FC - Jordan's home team.
14.3 million viewers tuned in to the first episode of this years I'm A Celeb - meaning 14.3 million people saw Jordan throw up on his first challenge.
He told Greg his fear of heights kicked in and made his head go all dizzy.
Now he's revealed it was his paratrooper brother who actually inspired the quote.
"He says that in the army - when you're cold, scared or wet, they tell people to go to their happy place.
"So I'm in this coffin full of snakes screaming that, and people didn't know but it actually took me an hour to get into that coffin."
New-found fame
Before going into the castle, Jordan was pretty well known as a Radio 1 presenter.
But after his time on I'm A Celeb, he's now experiencing what life is like for a fully famous person.
"On the way back to London, we stopped at a service station for a wee," he said.
"When I left the toilet, there was a queue and a crowd so I joined the queue thinking it was to get out - then a girl told me they were queuing for a picture with me - I was in my own queue!"
He says when he went out to buy a sandwich, a few people shouted 'happy place, happy place' at him.
'The best but toughest three weeks of my life'
That's how Jordan describes his time in the castle.
"We were freezing and we were starving, I thought we'd get used to the hunger but it gets worse, we had no energy.
"In the jungle (in Australia), they could sunbathe but we couldn't do that in Wales."
He even said that because of the weight-loss, he left the castle with a six pack.