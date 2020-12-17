Nadia Jae announced as new 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter
1Xtra presenter Nadia Jae had better get used to early alarms, because she's been announced as the new host of The 1Xtra Breakfast Show.
Listeners have been waking up with Nadia for several months already - she stepped into cover the slot when Dotty left earlier this year.
And now, she's taking it on full time.
"After four months of covering I have fallen in love with The 1Xtra Breakfast Show, and I'm proud to officially call it mine!" Nadia says.
"The show is the spearhead of the station and I can't thank management, production, my fellow presenters and the listeners enough for making me feel at home.
"It's an honour to be the second single female host of the show. Here's to more wheel ups, funny clips, mixes, banter and banging music to get us through the morning."
Nadia was previously the voice of 1Xtra's Weekend Breakfast show.
But she's not the only big announcement from 1Xtra.
Birmingham rapper Lady Leshurr joins the station to present the Saturday afternoon slot and new name Remi Burgz will be joining to host the Weekend Breakfast show.
Lady Leshurr says that after support for her music from 1Xtra, a job as a presenter feels like things coming "full circle."
And Remi describes her new job as "a dream come true".
Sian Anderson also takes over the Monday 9-11pm slot and says she's excited to return to a role as a specialist DJ - which is where she started her 1Xtra career.
"This is a really exciting time for 1Xtra and I'd like to congratulate Nadia, Remi, Lady Leshurr and Sian," says Faron McKenzie, head of 1Xtra.
"It's important that we increase female representation across the network and I look forward to hearing the different voices that are coming to the station and I can't wait to see what each show will bring."
Nadia Jae and Sian Anderson will take over their new slots at the beginning of January and Remi Burgz and Lady Leshurr's first shows will be on 30 January 2021.