Dionne Warwick: How 'Auntie' tweeted herself to newfound fame in 2020
- Published
"I'm not writing a bio," she writes in her Twitter bio and to be honest, why should she? She's Dionne Warwick for goodness sake.
Yes, today we would like to talk about an 80-year-old singer who is responsible for some of the most iconic soul songs of all time.
And she's also really good at Twitter.
Now look, when it comes to people in their eighties on Twitter, expectations are low.
Remember the dad who thought it was the same as Google and wrote things like "cold toes" and "what does email cost"?
But it's been hard to miss Dionne's contribution to Twitter in 2020 - perhaps partly because everything else on there has been so bleak.
So while other people have been tweeting about coronavirus, injustice and James Corden pretending to be gay in a Netflix film, Dionne has been tweeting at Chance The Rapper to ask him to explain his name, at The Weekend to justify his spelling, to ask whether she should give Animal Crossing a try and to support LGBTQ+ rights - among many other things.
The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020
Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020
Remember. I’m here on Twitter to learn from your generation! I am from a different era. Learning about LGBTQ flags, what diversity & inclusion looks like today, how music sounds at this time...I want to learn. Go easy on Auntie Dionne! Hope you liked the list! ❤️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020
Of course, there might be people who aren't quite sure who Dionne Warwick is - other than a really good Twitter account.
And that's OK, because most of her really famous songs were released in the 1960s, which was literally in a different century.
But even so, songs like Walk On By, Anyone Who Had A Heart and Say A Little Prayer are so well known that you've probably heard them at least once in your life.
But if you think Dionne is just tweeting to keep us all amused, you'd be wrong.
As well as being a master of the 280 characters, she's also keeping her career going - using these interactions to team up with Chance and The Weeknd to record a charity single.
Of course, this being the internet, we can't just let a nice thing be a nice thing, so we've also seen Dionne having to defend her tweets and post a video to say that yes, she does write her own.
Turns out, being hilarious and a singer with a career spanning over six decades are not mutually exclusive.
She's had a bit of help along the way from her niece Brittany who describes her job on Linkedin as creative director at Dionne Warwick, and on Twitter as the person responsible for digital and social strategy.
But the tweets? They come from Auntie Dionne's (how she refers to herself, a lot) own devious mind.
Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 7, 2020
In a recent interview on US TV, she described her time on Twitter as "wonderful" - and says she wanted to start tweeting after watching Brittany use her own account.
"She showed me what I had to do and I've been having a wonderful time since then," said Dionne.
She says she doesn't find it hard to support other people and believes the lyrics of the song What The World Needs Now Is Love, is more relevant than ever in 2020.
"It seems that we have reached way back to the sixties, when all this madness of this sort was happening," she said.
"There's no reason for it, there really isn't."
So what else is there that you need to know about Auntie Dionne and her existence on Twitter?
Well, she's a big fan of Taylor Swift.
Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 3, 2020
She does not make amends.
I am not fixing my typo. This is already a lot to learn. Deal with it. 😂— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 10, 2020
After learning about Chance The Rapper and his name, renamed herself for a new era.
I am now Dionne the Singer.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020
She will not be overreacting, unlike people decades younger than her.
Can Gen Z and Millennials please tell me why you’re always saying “SCREAMING” or “Yelling”? Why are you shouting? Should I be shouting as well? Thanks.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 27, 2020
And actually, sometimes she does use Twitter a little bit like that dad who thought it was Google.
What is the name of the video game where you pretend to have animal friends and on an island?— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 17, 2020