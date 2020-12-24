Games of 2020: The Press X To Continue awards
By Steffan Powell
Newsbeat gaming reporter
- Published
Collecting enough turnips on your desert island to pay off a capitalist racoon.
Fighting to the death as poison gas encircles you and your mercenary friends.
These experiences, and countless others, have been a lifeline for many in 2020.
With gaming being so important this year, the Press X To Continue podcast team had a real challenge putting their awards of 2020 together.
We won't give away the winners just yet - you can find them on BBC Sounds - but here are the contenders.
The best game you've never heard of
As well as the big guns like FIFA, Fortnite and Call of Duty, lesser known titles have been keeping people busy this year too.
Side scrolling mobile game Little Orpheus is one of those that made the shortlist in this category - with comedian Glenn Moore saying it was as if Pixar had made a video game.
Journey to the Savage Planet is a colourful adventure title that can be played solo or with a friend.
It was the suggestion of Twitch streamer Inel Tomlinson who enjoyed the quirky setting and action orientated gameplay.
Genshin Impact, a free to play action roleplaying game has been downloaded 17 million times, but might have passed some people by.
Commended for it's beautiful aesthetic and open world to explore it also made the shortlist in this category.
Any guesses as to who took home the prize?
Best lockdown game
Among Us is the online social deduction game where friends get together to find out which one of them is sabotaging their mission to repair a spaceship.
Popular with streamers, the game has recently been released on the Nintendo Switch.
It's praised on the podcast by Twitch streamer Rage Darling for bringing friends and family together with no real barrier to entry.
Hades was also shortlisted.
The action roleplaying game made the cut because of it snackable format and addictive gameplay.
There's a strong case made for Call of Duty: Warzone - on the basis that it's brought friends together at a time where it's never been more important.
The game, free to play, has encouraged people to re-connect their consoles and has been downloaded by more than 70 million players worldwide.
Which one would you choose?
Biggest Disappointment
Whilst games journalist Shay Thompson said that her biggest disappointment was the cancellation of pretty much every in-person gaming event in 2020.
When it came to games themselves, there was only one winner.
If you've been following gaming news recently I'm sure you figure it out.
The team consider several other categories, like worst character, game we should have enjoyed but didn't and surprise of the year.
Best Game
When it comes to the biggest prize there were two contenders.
Nintendo's cute island escape Animal Crossing and Playstation exclusive The Last of Us Part 2.
Two more different games you couldn't find.
One praised for its escapism and ability to make the world seen like a better place.
The other praised for its dramatic story telling, ground-breaking character development and lasting emotional impact.
Find out which game was crowned as the Press X To Continue game of the year here.