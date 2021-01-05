Lockdown: 'Why haven't our BTec exams been cancelled too?'
- Published
"Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives but force the BTec students do their exams this week, nice one."
The words of one BTec student after learning exams would be going ahead, even though GCSE and A-levels planned for summer are now cancelled, due to coronavirus and a new England lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made no reference to BTecs on TV last night.
Instead, there was just a tweet at almost 10pm, saying the exams "would continue as planned".
Vocational exams in England will continue as planned in January.— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) January 4, 2021
Students taking exams should attend as scheduled.
The announcement means more than 100,000 technical and vocational exams will now go ahead. But the news came as a shock to many, including the organisations running them.
Following the Prime ministers broadcast we are working urgently with the DFE and OFQUAL to understand if this announcement will impact the BTEC exams scheduled to start this week. As soon as we know more, well update you. Thank you for your patience.— Pearson Exams Officers (@PearsonEOhelp) January 5, 2021
'I don't feel safe'
18-year-old Gisselle's meant to be doing a three-hour business exam on Wednesday morning. She's worried about the lack of information - and the idea of travelling to college while in lockdown.
"Right now, me and my peers haven't got a clue how it's going to run," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"All I know is that it's meant to be in a room somewhere with computers. Honestly, I don't feel safe doing this exam right now, it's crazy."
Experts recommend anyone sitting an exam in lockdown take the same precautions they would any other time they are out of the house.
"Exam halls are generally a lot less risky than going to a party or a busy supermarket" says virologist Dr Naomi Forrester-Soto.
She says the best thing you can do if you are worried is "to wear a mask, wash your hands and stay two metres apart from others".
But she also says that these barriers "don't completely eliminate the risk safe," and adds it's safer "staying at home".
Gisselle feels ignored by the Government - and isn't the only one..
Imagine being in a pandemic in a national lockdown and we are still being forced to go and complete an exam, where we are being provided no transport and vulnerable families are shielding also when other exams have been cancelled?? Such a joke #BTEC— Chloe🌹 (@xochloe___) January 5, 2021
The fact BTEC exams are going ahead this week in a NATIONAL LOCKDOWN but it’s fine to cancel A level and GCSE exams just shows how unfair this system is. BTEC and Uni students deserve the same support as any other student ?! @PearsonEdexcel @teachBTEC— rubes🌹 (@rubybethpeters) January 5, 2021
"I just don't know how Boris can say 'all exams are cancelled' but BTecs are not included in that," says Gisselle.
"I feel people have the perception that because it's a BTec, it's easier, the content is easier, things are just easier - when actually, it really isn't."
Sean Coughlan, BBC News education and family correspondent
While exams like GCSEs and A-levels have been cancelled in England's new lockdown, vocational exams such as BTecs are still going ahead this month.
That's annoyed the further education colleges where many young people take such vocational qualifications.
The Association of Colleges has complained to the government that it's "unfair" that students on vocational courses will have the stress of preparing for exams during the pandemic, while those taking GCSEs and A-levels will have other ways of deciding grades.
They also warn it might not even be realistic to hold exams if they can't get enough staff in to supervise them.
This will add to the irritation that these exams are not given a fair amount of attention - when they're taken by about a million people each year, with accusations of academic snobbery.
Although they're best known for being qualifications for skills for jobs, about a quarter of these BTec students go on to university and can use them in their applications.
Pearson, the firm that runs BTecs, says it is expecting them to go ahead as usual.
There's been no update from the Department of Education since Monday evening.
Gisselle's worried her learning has suffered over the first two national lockdowns and now she just wants "clarity".
But most importantly, she wants all exams to be cancelled because "safety is the most important thing".
"I'm lost for words because the virus has caused so much damage that I just think everything needs to be called off and just let this lockdown happen.
"How do they know a student won't pick up the virus on the way to the exam?"