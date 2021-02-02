Zoella and the exam board masturbation row
By Sam Gruet
Just what is the right age to start talking about masturbation?
It very much depends who you ask and this week, it's caused something of a row - involving the hugely popular YouTuber Zoella.
An exam board decided to stop linking to her content for a GCSE media studies course - citing "a whole range of adult-focused content" published on her website.
Some of that content includes a list of the year's best sex toys.
AQA says sex education is vital in schools - but believes some of the content isn't suitable for 14-year-olds.
It's got a lot of people talking about when is the right time to talk honestly about sex.
"I left school knowing men needed to wear condoms and got erections. I knew absolutely nothing about myself."
You've probably heard of Emily Clarkson's TV presenter dad Jeremy. She has 141K Instagram followers herself - and normally uses her platform to talk about stuff like body positivity.
But this weekend she says she had "a really honest conversation" with her followers about masturbation.
"I just thought back to my own sex education. It never included female pleasure in the narrative at all. Not in biology, not in sex ed, never," she tells Newsbeat.
"I knew I'd have a period and one day, I'd maybe have a baby, that's it."
Emily says she remembers seeing porn aged 12. "All parents know that boys watch porn, and everyone rolls their eyes and sticks their fingers in their ears."
The problem, she says, is if "girls aren't being taught that they're going to like sex - then what sort of sex are they consenting to as teenagers? Because they're not going in there expecting to enjoy it and I think that's quite distressing."
Zoella, who's real name is Zoe Sugg says her site is aimed at people who're over 25 - but is worried the AQA thinks 16-year-olds aren't exploring their own bodies,
In the post, she says female pleasure is nothing to be ashamed about.
The AQA has made clear this is about a media studies course - and it's the younger end of the GCSE learning that's the problem - saying there have been "misunderstandings on social media about the reasons and context behind the decision" and that "the decision was due to the whole range of adult-focused content that the website has started publishing since we added it for in-depth study in 2017".
The statement continues that "it isn't appropriate for us to ask children as young as 14 to study a website that includes sexual content aimed at adults", and that this view "is shared by teachers and parents".
20-year-old Grace says she grew up watching Zoella and has recently started watching her videos again.
"I thinks it's great she's using her platform to discuss taboo subjects," she says "but it's also difficult because she's grown up with her audience."
"I'm glad she's normalising this, but I'm also like go back and show me your lush collection."
Aged 14, Grace says she "knew more than what my parents thought I knew" but at school sex education was "very basic".
She says the boys and girls were split up for sex-ed - with the boys "taught about masturbation and the girls left to talk about periods".
"I think that set the tone for males being socially acceptable to do that kind of stuff. That's where the problem stems from."
Grace also worries about the effect this has had on people her age.
"It leads people to go online to places like Pornhub. This generation is being raised thinking sex should be this rough, nasty thing and it's not."
Amelia Jenkinson runs the School of Sexuality Education - and has recently just finished teaching a group of 14 to 18-year-olds about sending unwanted sexual images.
"From year seven, we might get questions from students like, 'What's a vibrator, what's a dildo?'"
It's these questions that pupils "really want answered" and Amelia says "it's important we don't shut that down and create a sense of shame".
Before the most recent lockdown, Amelia's lessons involved pupils making penises and vaginas out of modelling clay.
She says AQA's decision to remove Zoella's website "says a lot about our attitudes to masturbation and pleasure particularly toward women and girls".
"When it comes to women and girls it's still seen as shameful and taboo" when in fact, she says, it's "something very natural".
"We often share with young people that lots of animals masturbate. Camels masturbate into the sand -it's nothing to be ashamed of."