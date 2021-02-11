Gina Carano dropped from Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' posts
- Published
Social media posts by Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, have been called "abhorrent and unacceptable" by Lucasfilm.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.
The hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter for hours following an anti-Semitic story the actress shared on her Instagram.
It has since been deleted.
In the post, the former MMA fighter compared "hating someone for their political views" in the US to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany.
Millions of Jewish people and other minorities were executed at the hands of the Nazis during World War Two.
This isn't the first time the 38-year-old actress, who's played Cara Dune in the hit show on Disney Plus for two seasons, has been controversial on social media.
Back in November Star Wars fans called for her to to be fired after she put up several posts supporting Donald Trump.
She openly questioned whether vote counting during the US presidential election was fair, something President Donald Trump had said repeatedly.
The actor tweeted: "We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud."
There has never been any evidence to support President Trump's claims of voter fraud.
She has also previously made fun of people who wear masks during the pandemic.
Star Wars actor John Boyega, and Carano's Mandalorian co-stars Carl Weathers and Pedro Pascal have also posted about their own beliefs, whether it's support of Joe Biden or for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Back in August Carano was asked to show her support for BLM. When she didn't post anything online, some on social media accused her of being racist.
She responded saying: "In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts, then I'm sorry, these people are not 'educators.' They are cowards and bullies."
She's also been defended by some fans, saying she's a victim of "cancel culture".
After the release of Lucasfilm's statement, some social media users launched a campaign to boycott Disney Plus, the streaming service which airs The Mandalorian.
The hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus has also been trending.
Variety is also reporting that Gina Carano has been dropped by her agent United Talent Agency.