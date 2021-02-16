Married At First Sight Australia star Daniel Webb charged with fraud
- Published
Married At First Sight Australia star Daniel Webb has been charged with fraud.
Court documents show the 36-year-old appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
According to the Australian Associated Press, 10 other people are also charged with fraud, while some face charges of money laundering.
The committal hearing started in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.
Around 500 people are listed on the witness list for a trial over involvement in an alleged telemarketing scam.
Police began investigating the alleged cold-calling scheme in 2013.
Daniel Webb rose to prominence after appearing on the Australian version of Married At First Sight, which is currently available to watch in the UK on Channel 4.
There are spoilers about Daniel's time on the reality show after this point.
Reality TV controversy
The show has been a binge watching favourite in the UK during lockdown.
During the show, Dan was partnered with Tamara Joy but had an affair with co-star Jessika Power.
He and Jessika were controversially allowed to re-enter the experiment as a new couple after their secret was revealed.
The hearing is expected to last three weeks.
Newsbeat has contacted Daniel Webb's representatives for comment, but they have yet to respond.