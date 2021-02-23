Lockdown exit plan: 'Why we can't wait to get back on the pitch'
By Manish Pandey
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
"Nothing compares to being out with your mates kicking a ball around, playing the game we love."
Liverpool fan Andy Cain usually plays football a few times a week but lockdown forced him to hang up his boots.
"I haven't kicked a ball in 2021," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
And he's not alone. Whether you play Sunday League or have a five-a-side kickabout, you're probably missing the game too - and feeling hopeful now a date has been set for a possible return to the pitch.
Announcing plans to end lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said outdoor sports like football will - infection rates permitting - be allowed to resume in England from 29 March.
"You don't realise how important it is until it's taken away from you," 25-year-old Andy says.
"With football, it's not about talking at length about our problems. You completely forget your problems because you're enjoying yourself," the Liverpudlian adds.
For Arnav Jhanji, not being able to play has made things worse from a mental health perspective.
"It might get competitive and aggressive in the heat of the moment, but it's a great way to relieve stress," the 23-year-old Londoner tells Newsbeat.
"When it's pouring down in the rain, all you're thinking about for that time is how to win the match.
"It was something to look forward to. Even if we'd lose, I knew I could still see my friends and we'd go for food. It was good vibes all round."
And the feeling of emptiness is something Olivia Moore feels too.
"Everything's become very slow and boring. Because I'm used to playing and then having to stop and do something else, it's felt so different," the 19-year-old says.
"I've always been a sporty person so it had a big impact on me."
She's tried to keep a positive mindset, but that's been easier said than done.
"There's not much that you can do alone. Not being with your friends, or training with your team leaves you demotivated."
Olivia plays for Queens Park Rangers reserves, but also enjoys having more casual games with her mates.
"When I play with my friends, it just brings me joy. Everyone's out to reach the same goal.
"We are competitive and it's just nice seeing everyone happy doing what we do best."
'Hyped about the restart'
When lockdown was lifted last year and football was allowed, it was "the big highlight" for Olivia.
"Nobody knew when it was going to close again. And being back at your actual club with facilities and training ground too sparked something."
She hopes it's a similar feeling this time around, even though she's not yet sure when she'll be back playing at QPR.
"It's been a long and hard time. So I'm just really excited to play," she says.
Andy's been picturing playing again all through lockdown.
"It's like an emotional support in many ways. And of course you want to go back and start winning games."
And there's been a lot of excitement for Arnav and his friends with the group chats "in overdrive".
"You can tell how much we've missed it, we're even discussing tactics and how things are going. People are really hyped for the restart.
"Watching football on TV is fun, but it's not a complete substitute for being out on the pitch trying to beat opponents with your friends."