Bobby Shmurda released from prison after six years
Bobby Shmurda has been released after serving six years in prison.
The US rapper, real name Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014.
He later took a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years in prison on weapons and conspiracy charges.
On Monday, an Instagram story was shared from his account thanking fans for "remaining loyal" and "riding out" the sentence with him. "I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon," it read.
Migos' Quavo told Billboard he would be picking the rapper up from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility.
"I'm going to get my guy," he said.
What's next?
Bobby Shmurda became one of the most exciting new names in hip-hop after he rose to fame when a number of his songs went viral, along with the 'Shmoney Dance' which was popular on Vine.
The 26-year-old's debut single Hot Boy has almost 700 million views on YouTube, and he made BBC 1Xtra's Hot for 2015 list.
He told 1Xtra's DJ Semtex at the time that he was "speechless" about the success of the track.
Fans will remember Migos teasing a collaborative album with Bobby Shmurda before his arrest.
In 2019, Quavo tweeted about the project, hinting that it could be released soon.
Jus Talked Bobby Shmurda Lil Bro In Great Spirits Bout To Touch Turf Soon!!! SHMIGO ALERT 🚨 2020!!!— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 27, 2019
But TMZ report that Bobby Shmurda won't be in the studio straight away - and will be spending time with his family first.
Rapper Rowdy Rebel recently spoke about their plans for the future.
"We definitely gon' show up to Summer Jam", he said about the annual New York concert.
"I normally wouldn't speak on my brother's behalf, but I know my brother ain't gonna miss Summer Jam. Some things are just mandatory."
Pop Smoke, who was killed last year, had also said he had unreleased music with Bobby Shmurda.