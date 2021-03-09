Jess Glynne apologises for using transphobic slur on podcast
Jess Glynne has apologised for using an "unacceptable" transphobic slur in an interview.
The singer appeared on comedian Mo Gilligan's podcast last week, and told a story about visiting a transgender strip club.
The punchline of the story was about someone feeling uncomfortable around people in the venue.
Jess wrote on Instagram she is "wholeheartedly sorry" after a clip was posted online and heavily criticised.
"The way it's such an outdated term being used by someone within the LGBT community is a massive shame," said one user.
As the owner of a “tranny strip club.” I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us “men in wigs.” Infact just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings. 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/oZ6rWR5Ipw— Lucia Blayke (@luciablayke) March 7, 2021
"I want to address my appearance on the @mothecomedian podcast, when a story I told caused massive and righteous offence," she wrote.
"Firstly, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry".
She continued: "I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it.
The word Jess used in her interview is among the most commonly used slurs against trans people online - according to a recent study.
"To be in the knowledge that I have negatively impacted the community through my own ignorance has ripped out a piece of my heart." she explained.
"I know I needed to address my mistake head on and educate myself about an issue I was frankly ignorant of.
"The language that I used on the podcast was unacceptable, as someone that has always been immersed in the LGBTQ+ community, I have witnessed first hand the progress that has been made when it comes to language, I am ashamed that I was unaware of the potency of the T-slur until now."
The singer then shared a list of organisations we she said her followers could "learn from".
Organisers of London Trans Pride say the singer "still has a lot of work to do", but called her apology "a step in the right direction".
Newsbeat asked Mo Gilligan for comment, but he hasn't responded.