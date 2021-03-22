Clive Myrie to replace John Humphrys as Mastermind host
BBC journalist Clive Myrie has been named the new host of quiz show Mastermind, replacing John Humphrys, who has stepped down after 18 years.
Myrie, who recently won a Royal Television Society award for best television journalist, will be the fifth host of the BBC Two quiz, which marks its 50th anniversary next year.
"What a privilege it is to take on this new role," Myrie said in a statement.
He will also front the celebrity edition of the long-running programme.
"Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true," Myrie added. "I'm excited and can't wait to get stuck in."
He will begin filming in July, with the show set to return to screens later in the year.
Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of entertainment, said: "Clive will be a superb host, witty, wise and with a wicked sense of humour, he's a consummate interrogator who also understands the fear involved when facing a barrage of questions in the spotlight."
Myrie is known for presenting the BBC News at Six and Ten plus his work as a foreign correspondent, and recently fronted a series of acclaimed reports from hospitals during the Covid pandemic.
Humphrys' last episodes will be broadcast next month.
