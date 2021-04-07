Driving lessons to resume in England and Wales on 12 April
- Published
Driving lessons can restart in England and Wales on 12 April, the transport secretary has confirmed.
Grant Shapps said driving tests will resume 10 days later on 22 April.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will offer more tests and examiners, including at weekends and on bank holidays, "so as many learners can take a test with all necessary safety measures in place", Mr Shapps said.
Tests and lessons are currently suspended because of lockdown rules.
In Scotland, lessons will resume later on 26 April, with tests restarting on 6 May at the earliest.
In Northern Ireland, driving lessons and tests have been suspended since its current lockdown began on 26 December, with no details about when they might return.
As part of its safety precautions, the DVSA says face coverings should be worn in lessons and tests, unless there is a good reason not to.
The return of driving lessons on Monday coincides with the next phase of England's lockdown easing - which will see people also returning to gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops.