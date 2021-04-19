AJ Tracey: Gig organisers fined £10k for Covid rule breach in Manchester
Organisers of an AJ Tracey gig, arranged to take place in Manchester on Sunday, have been fined £10,000 for breaching Covid rules.
The rapper says he didn't expect so many people to turn up at Platt Fields Park, in the south of the city.
Due to the number of people who turned up, the event was cancelled before he performed.
AJ Tracey was forced to cancel a trip to Bristol which he was set to make after his Manchester visit.
Greater Manchester Police has warned "not to flout the lifting of restrictions" as lockdown rules ease.
Current coronavirus restrictions in England mean only six people, from two different households, can gather outside.
In a video posted online, AJ Tracey thanked fans for coming out.
I'll be back when it's safe to do so, sorry guys 🙏🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/XpLcEyXt7J— aj (@ajtracey) April 18, 2021
He'd planned to visit three cities and had already appeared in Birmingham.
"Big love Manny and Brum. Thank you for coming out," he told his followers..
"It's not gonna be safe for me to come to Bristol. I didn't expect that many people to turn up in Manny and genuinely it's just not ok for me to go ahead."
While thanking fans for their support, AJ Tracey said he'll come back and do shows when it's safe to do so.
Photos and videos on social media show crowds of people gathering in Platt Fields Park on Sunday.
The rapper @ajtracey says he "didn't expect that many people to turn up" to see him at #PlattfieldsPark earlier today @gmpolice say the organiser has been issued with a ten thousand pound fine. pic.twitter.com/KaaMN278Aq— BBC North West (@BBCNWT) April 18, 2021
AJ Tracey is currently promoting his new album, Flu Game.
On Saturday he told fans online he'd be keen to visit some cities, asking them where he should go.
The video was met with some criticism by those who for felt it was irresponsible for him to perform given current guidance.
'Public health crisis'
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police say that at around 2.50pm on Sunday, they were called to reports of a large gathering at Platts Field Park.
They told Newsbeat, "enquiries established that a music event was being held" and the organiser of the gathering was given a Fixed Penalty Notice of £10,000.
Superintendent Caroline Hemingway said: "We are still very much in the midst of a public health crisis and it remains as important as ever to abide by the COVID-19 legislation."