European Super League: Five things that lasted longer
It feels like only a few days ago that we first heard six British clubs would be joining a new European Super League (ESL).
That's because it was.
In the biggest whirlwind in recent sporting history, we watched as the plans were announced, discussed, raged against and finally... cancelled. All in the space of just two days.
So, what's had a longer lifespan than the idea of the ESL?
The Suez Canal boat drama
Remember last month when all we could talk about was that huge ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal and completely disrupted worldwide trade?
Seems like simpler times now.
It was lodged there for six days - four days longer than the idea of the ESL was around.
Gemma Collins in I'm a Celebrity
"No amount of money would keep me here, I have got to make the right decision.
"I have to leave, it ain't for me."
No, not the words of UK football bosses yesterday, but Gemma Collins in the jungle back in 2014.
After just three days on the programme, the reality star decided she wanted out.
Still, she lasted longer than the ESL.
The milk in your fridge
You might've brewed a cup of tea to watch the news about the football league unfold.
And you were probably still pouring from the same carton of milk for your celebratory cuppa once it was all cancelled.
The digestion of a burger
On that note, it reportedly takes two days to digest some meats.
If you'd eaten a burger when the ESL was announced, chances are it wouldn't have fully made its way through your system before the league fell apart.
Britney Spears' first marriage
It shouldn't be a surprise that a marriage lasted longer than the league-that-never-was.
But this was Britney Spears' first marriage, back in 2004, to Jason Alexander.
It lasted 55 hours before it was annulled.
Her team called it a "joke that had gone too far".