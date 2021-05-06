Fans react to 'unbelievable' all-English Champions League Final
- Published
Don't be fooled.
Even though this seasons' Champions League has been played in empty stadiums, it doesn't mean fans aren't as invested.
After their teams were caught up in the failed European Super League, Chelsea and Manchester City supporters are now very much embracing a much more enjoyable drama.
Both teams will get 4,000 tickets each for the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May, although there are calls for it to be moved to Wembley.
"I'm excited for it!" says Manchester City fan Liv, 19, who plans to go to Turkey for the match.
"Obviously we played Chelsea recently which didn't go our way, but hopefully we play our strongest team this time around.
"I think it'll be a tough game though, it's exciting to see two English teams in the final again and I'm so happy for the City players that their hard work this season is finally paying off and they're getting recognition in Europe for this great season!"
Uefa have reiterated the final will take place in Istanbul, despite current lockdown measures in Turkey, after reports Wembley would be considered for an all-English final.
But there are questions over whether ministers will let so many people travel there from the UK, with a list of approved destinations due to be announced on Friday.
"I just didn't want an English side," confesses Chelsea fan Olivia Buzaglo, 26, "because it hurts so much more when you lose to an English side in the Champions League final."
"I was quite young when we lost to United in Moscow so didn't really feel the full effect of losing a Champions League final, however if it was to happen now, it would be the worst."
It's the Blues first Champions League final since they won the competition back in 2012.
They go into the match as underdogs given City's current form, but they'll fancy their chances and Olivia's full of praise for how manager Thomas Tuchel has changed their fortunes.
"To come to the club and turn it around in the manner he has and in such a short period of time, is ridiculous. I can't even explain it.
"I never dreamed that Chelsea would get to a Champions League final again. All I wanted was a good, solid run in the competition. That's what I believed was realistic."
Kyle Walker (no, not that one) presents Talking Balls on BBC Radio Manchester and he's a Manchester City fan.
His response to the all-English final: "If I'm being super-honest, I would have rather played Real Madrid."
Not a phrase commonly used by football fans, although Kyle does think the final should be moved to Wembley.
But wherever the match takes place he's feeling confident: "People will play this card that Chelsea beat us in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
"They did, but it was a heavily changed City team."
"I've got smile ache because I've been so buzzing," says BBC Introducing Presenter Abbie McCarthy who's a big Chelsea fan and often features on MOTDx.
"We beat City on the journey to the FA Cup final so I'm actually feeling pretty confident.
"I say that - City are an amazing team but, on the night - it can be anyone's."