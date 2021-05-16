Lockdown easing: How to socialise without breaking the bank
By Annabel Rackham
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
If just the thought of checking your bank balance is making you feel a little bit queasy right now then you're not alone.
Planning loads of nights out felt like a good idea when we were in lockdown, but it seems like we've forgotten they're actually really expensive.
"I just can't believe how much I'm spending, I spent like £100 sat outside one bar," Maddie Ainsworth tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"I thought that would be outrageous if I was doing that two or three times a week".
The 23-year-old goes out in her hometown of Preston or sometimes Manchester.
"Everyone's got that motivational speech at the ready, saying 'you never know when you'll get your life taken away from you again', how can you say no to that?"
She says because of lockdown, all her friends are now a lot keener to go out and spend their money.
"I think normally you'd have pre-drinks at your house and you'd save money doing that," she says.
"But now you're paying for your night out start to finish, aren't you? I used to be a bit tight anyway and take a hip flask out with me because the mark up on drinks is insane."
She says she can't wait to socialise indoors this weekend for the first time to celebrate finishing some exams at work.
How to budget
Kia Commodore is a personal finance guru and says she's developed strategies to help her budget now that she's going out a lot more.
"I've started doing two things - I set aside a savings pot dedicated to going out and I like to have an amount, so for this month I'll give myself X amount to spend for brunches, meeting up with friends at the pub or whatever," she says.
She also says she sets herself spending limits for each event too so she doesn't overspend.
"I like to transfer money over to one account and then that's what I have to spend for the rest of the night, it means there's no risk of me waking up in the morning and seeing I spent £200 more than I wanted to."
Sophie Cooper has also been enjoying life since restrictions were lifted in her hometown of Poole.
"I've been going to restaurants with friends, obviously we've been to the pub quite a few times since they've opened and I've got my birthday at the end of the month so my boyfriend's organised a spa day and hotel," she says.
The 23-year-old says she's "probably spending a bit more" than usual, but thinks its justified after being locked down for so long.
"I definitely think it's worth catching up and getting back into that social environment, seeing everybody and having a good time."
If you're like Sophie and want to save on the cost, Kia says there are also so many different discounts.
"If you're a foodie there are great apps to get food cheaply that reduce food waste and apps that give you discounts for bottomless brunches and drinks - just make use of what's out there."
'We've all had a challenging year'
Kia says talking about finances with friends "can be uncomfortable" but ultimately if they are a good friend, they'll understand if you can't afford where they want to go.
"Let's say my friend wanted to go out to an expensive restaurant but I don't want to spend that much money, find a cheaper alternative and most good friends hopefully will keep that in mind," she says.
"What I've taken from this [pandemic] as well is how many cheap and free options there are for meeting up with people - catching up with friends doesn't always have to involve a £70 meal, you can literally go for a walk and grab a coffee - especially in the summertime."
Ultimately though, it's about finding balance and not being hard on yourself all the time - we all deserve a treat after all.
"Again I set aside an amount each month for me - whether that's a new pair of shoes or wanting to go out somewhere and that's a little bit of self-care for myself - working that into your finances is super important."