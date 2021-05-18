Attack The Block sequel: Cult movie had 'timely' message about race
John Boyega has confirmed that an Attack The Block sequel is being made, ten years after the original film was released.
The first movie is about a group of teenagers who defend themselves against aliens on a council estate in London.
John shared the news on his Instagram, saying he's "excited" to star in and produce the film sequel.
John will return to play as Moses and told Deadline that "bringing him back is a huge honour".
Writer and director Joe Cornish will also return for the sequel.
When the movie first came out in 2011, Joe told the BBC it was inspired by him getting his phone and wallet stolen by a gang in South London.
He wanted to portray the characters as heroes, but without glamourising gang culture.
A 'very timely' message
"Having Boyega's Moses - a Black British character from the hood as the central hero - was a rarity, and they handled that character with nuance," says Amon Warmann, Contributing Editor at Empire Magazine.
Moses was an orphan and leader of the group.
"It also had a lot to say about how white people see black criminality before they see humanity, which is very timely now."
"Attack the Block is a cult British movie. It didn't set the box office on fire when it was first released, but the positive word of mouth spread and spread so much that it's endured in people's hearts and minds for a decade."
Because of its cult status, Amon says the sequel has "big boots to fill".
"One of many reasons I'm hopeful is that Boyega especially has grown considerably as an actor since 2011.
"I'm excited to see what he can do with a follow-up to a film that put him on the map."
No release date for the Attack The Block sequel has been announced.