University students 'fed up' with more online lectures in autumn
By James Waterhouse
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
The past academic year has been one where many university students have felt isolated and angry about their experiences.
Online classes replaced classroom lectures and, despite lockdown easing, more universities are choosing to extend online lectures to the winter term.
"I'm just getting fed up of it," Chris Adair, a first year law student at Manchester University, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"I've not met any of my lecturers, and very few people on what is a popular course."
Chris isn't alone, student unions have criticised the move, although the National Union of Students admits there "could be some benefits" to the mixed approach.
"That student-lecturer relationship is very important," says 19-year-old Chris.
"Manchester University has told us they plan a "blended" learning approach - which of course doesn't rule out remote studying.
"I would not accept that at all. I would be happy to do some of the core content online, because that's the stuff that's easiest to teach.
"Reading from a screen all day though kills your interest in a subject."
'I couldn't participate'
When Emily Stockle signed up at Writtle University College in Essex for a masters in Equine Performance - or, how to manage horses - she didn't expect to be going to lectures online either.
"It was quite difficult moving from a practical course to online lectures," says the 24-year-old.
"I had to put in extra time because of what my mental health was going through from the pressures from it."
Emily - who also suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - lasted two months before pulling out of the course.
"It was so difficult for me to pay attention, especially at home. I get distracted easily anyway, but with my ADHD I was not learning."
Emily's now signed up for an agriculture course at Writtle, and hopes to use the summer to prepare for the possibility of going back indoors.
'I've found it a lot less stressful'
But not everyone's hated online learning.
"In terms of lectures and assessments, I've actually found them to be completely OK online and with exams I've much preferred it," explains Jonathan Vince at the University of Sheffield.
"I've found it a lot less stressful."
The 20-year-old admits some seminars have been harder without being able to see lecturers face to face or chat with course-mates.
"If teaching remained online for seminars I really wouldn't like that," he adds.
"I much prefer being around people, being able to talk face to face, I think it's more engaging.
"For lectures and assessments - if they stayed online next term, I'd be completely fine with that.