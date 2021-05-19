Demi Lovato is non-binary and is changing pronouns to they/them, singer announces
Demi Lovato is non-binary and is changing their pronouns from she/her to they/them, the singer has told fans.
Non-binary people don't identify as male or female, and tend not to conform to gender norms of either.
"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," Lovato wrote on Twitter.
"I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."
Lovato said they came to understand their gender identity after spending time doing "healing and self-reflective work" over the past year.
"I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," they said in a video.
"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."
The singer said they are still "learning and coming in to myself" and doesn't consider themselves an "expert or spokesperson" on the subject.
They said they will speak to other non-binary people in a video series about gender identity.
"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," Lovato added.
"Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."