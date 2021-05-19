Eurovision: Daði og Gagnamagnið band member tests positive for Covid
A member of Iceland's entrant in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest has tested positive for coronavirus.
Daði og Gagnamagnið will remain in the competition, but won't perform in today's rehearsal or tomorrow's live semi-final show.
Lead singer Daði Freyr broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday.
"We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise," he wrote.
Instead of a live performance, a recording from a previous rehearsal will be used.
"We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it," Daði said.
A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning. Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used in stead. pic.twitter.com/93yravOHSY— Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 19, 2021
A member of the Iceland team had tested positive at the weekend but on Monday, the band said all tests had returned negative.
They have all been isolating in a hotel and taking regular tests during the week.
Eurovision's 'hivemind' entrant
Analysis by Steve Holden, Newsbeat music reporter
Daði and his group will be devastated to lose their big moment in the live Eurovision spotlight, which is something they've been working towards for two years.
One of the group - Árný - is Daði's wife, and the song 10 Years is about their lasting relationship.
Daði's DIY approach to Eurovision, eccentricity and deadpan humour is one of the reasons he's proved so popular.
When we caught up with the band in their matching green jumpsuits last week, they were in good spirits and described themselves as "a hivemind" - where they all think as one person.
Eurovision bosses had factored in artists getting positive Covid tests, so they'll use last week's rehearsal footage to make sure Iceland can still compete in the second semi-final.
If the band gets through to the final it's expected the pre-recorded performance will be used again.
It's not known yet if the positive test will affect the group's place in Saturday's final.
Daði and his band missed out on representing Iceland in 2020 when the event was cancelled because of coronavirus.