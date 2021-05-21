Love Island star Demi Jones diagnosed with cancer
- Published
Former Love Island contestant Demi Jones has said she's been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
The reality TV star announced the news to fans on Instagram.
The 22-year-old wrote: "Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer."
Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.
She added: "The tumour has been removed but I'm now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my thyroid."
It is most common in people in their 30s and women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, according to the NHS.
Demi, who was on the 2020 series of the ITV show, said she was "staying very positive".
"I'm a strong girl so I'll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I'll bounce back stronger."
Her followers on Instagram have been receiving updates from Demi since she discovered a lump in her neck in early April.
She was admitted to hospital where she had the "potentially cancerous" lump removed and has been awaiting the results of further tests.
Demi entered the Love Island villa on day 16 of Love Island 2020 and made it to the final, coming third alongside Luke Mabbott, who she had partnered up with on the show. They have since split.
There's been widespread support since news of her diagnosis, including from fellow Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips.
For more information and support on cancer, visit the BBC Action Line for a list of organisations that could help.