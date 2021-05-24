Big Weekend: Coldplay play at Dracula's castle for Radio 1 gig
AJ Tracey in a basketball court. Royal Blood on Brighton pier. Coldplay in Dracula's castle.
Radio 1's Big Weekend may be online for a second year due to coronavirus, but with performances from unique locations across the UK, it promises to be more than your average online gig.
Five performances of the 120 being broadcast from 28 to 31 May have been filmed in special locations.
Around 50 will be brand new live sets recorded exclusively for the event.
AJ Tracey's performance takes place at The Regal, a basketball court that belongs to south London community hub, the Black Prince Trust.
Jorja Smith's set comes from from London's Alexandra Palace.
Ed Sheeran is at Snape Maltings, an arts complex on the banks of the River Alde, near where he grew up in Suffolk.
And Royal Blood are also performing close to their home, on the iconic pier in Brighton on England's south coast.
Coldplay have recorded their performance at Whitby Abbey, the ruin which inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula.
Other artists filmed their performances at the BBC's Radio Theatre in London.
These include Anne-Marie, Celeste, London Grammar, Mabel and Wolf Alice.
They'll be broadcast on Radio 1 across the Bank Holiday weekend, and full sets will be available on BBC Sounds. You can also catch up on iPlayer and YouTube.