Euros: Fans' plans to make the most of it despite Covid
By Manish Pandey
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Chaotic crowds, flying drinks and packed pubs. Hallmarks of a typical summer of international football.
But Covid rules mean the fan experience this year will be different.
At least some if not all of the tournament will be played under restrictions, though that doesn't mean things have to be any less enjoyable.
Here's what some fans who can't attend matches are doing to make sure they still enjoy the feast of football on offer.
From Baku to babies
You could call Ffion Barnett a super fan - she and her family rarely miss a Wales match.
Ffion went to France with her parents and sister to watch the first three games of the last Euros in 2016.
The 24-year-old tells Radio 1 Newsbeat it was the "best summer" of her life.
The family wanted to do something similar for this tournament, including going to Baku, Azerbaijan, to watch matches - but the pandemic ended those plans.
Now with restrictions and Ffion's sister Sioned giving birth to a baby boy, they'll be home in Wales for the first slice of home nation action on Saturday.
They're combining the joy of a newborn with the thrill of watching Wales play, in a garden party celebration.
"We're going to put a big projector up, first celebrate the arrival of my nephew and then watch the first game with people coming round," she says.
There's going to be food, flags and plenty of retro shirts - including for baby Ioan, who will be in "the smallest Wales kit ever".
Authorities in Cardiff have said they might allow fan zones - public spaces where groups can gather to watch the games - if Wales progress in the tournament.
Ffion's crossing her fingers for that.
"Nothing ever takes away the feeling of being with other fans," she says.
"You just get that initial buzz when you score first and the drinks go flying, people cheering and singing the chants we usually do."
It won't be the same as flying out to a tournament, but Ffion will still enjoy the summer of football.
"Wales in another big tournament is absolutely huge for such a small country. Whether we win or lose, I just absolutely love watching my country."
Sun, sea and goals galore
That's the plan for Taylor Buckingham who will be going to a fan park with friends at Hastings Pier, right by the sea.
For the last World Cup, he was on a "lads holiday" in Corfu.
"Everyone was walking around the streets cheering, chanting, singing England songs, and it was such an uplifting atmosphere," the 21-year-old England fan tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
Taylor wants to experience that again, so he's heading to the fan park where there'll be a huge screen, surround sound and a bar.
Taylor's looking forward to special guest hosts like legendary Liverpool defender, Mark Lawrenson.
"It should bring back some atmosphere and allow us to feel normal in some sense," he says.
Event organisers 4thefans have said they'll be following Covid rules on social distancing unless restrictions are eased by the government, which will happen on 21 June at the earliest.
Taylor's happy to socially distance as "sitting outside in the sun watching the game surrounded by fans" is better than "not being allowed to do anything".
"Football brings people together," he says.
"I think this is going to bring happiness back to everyone's lives."
Football family reunion
For Scotland fan Nick Gallacher, football is an important part of family time with his brothers.
The pandemic has prevented that - but the Glasgow fan zone is where they'll be reunited this summer.
"Most days in the last year [have] been spent sitting on the couch, so this feels special," the 27-year-old says.
Nick had been expecting to watch the games in his flat with three or four people.
But since he bagged a spot at the fan zone for himself, his four brothers and brother-in-law, he's been anticipating the "joy and unity" of singing football songs with 3,000 people.
"When the national anthem plays, there'll be tears for sure," he says.
It's the first time Scotland have qualified for a major tournament in 23 years, and normally Nick would have got tickets to the games.
"When you're watching with a large group of people, you've got this one common feeling," he says - adding that he hopes the fan zone will create a similar vibe.
"It's such a different atmosphere and energy when watching by yourself," he says.
There's been controversy over the decision to allow the Glasgow fan zone in light of Covid concerns, but Nick feels it's safer to have one outside than not at all.
"If you didn't do it, you'll get thousands looking to find places indoors to socialise and watch the football, which is riskier," he says.
The area will have benches, tables and activities for families, with up to 3,000 fans allowed at any one time.
"It's a day out. Out of eight hours, you'll only spend around four watching football.
"Hopefully it will give the city something to celebrate."